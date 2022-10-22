College prospects to watch for: Week 7

After six weeks of the NCAAF season, some of the nation’s top talent has emerged onto radars for the 2023 NFL draft.

Scouting future Saints is difficult this time of year, as there is still much football left to be played. But, judging by their record after seven weeks, maybe the Saints will have a higher draft pick than most anticipated this offseason.

Over the 2022 offseason, the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated a massive pick trade, which unfortunately took away the Saints’ 2023 draft pick. So, here are some of the prospects that could be available in the second round that could potentially fill some of the holes on the Saints’ roster.

Clark Phillips III - CB, Utah

After the Saints’ game against Arizona on Thursday, it seems that beefing up the defensive back unit wouldn’t be the worst idea. Phillips is incredibly talented, recently being given midseason All-American honors. Hopefully, he can slide back far enough for the Saints to grab him in April.

2. Jammie Robinson - S, Florida State

To the tune of the same needs previously mentioned, Robinson has emerged as a draft-worthy safety this season. He was given ACC Defensive Back of the Week award last week and might still be available in the third or fourth round this April.

3. Zach Evans - RB, Ole Miss

The Rebels have a huge task this weekend with the LSU Tigers in Death Valley. Evans is a key part of the Ole Miss offense and will have to continue to take care of business on Saturday. He’s currently projected to be a second or third rounder.

4. Jarren Hall - QB, BYU

Hall is a dangerous pro-ish style quarterback who might be available in a later round for the Saints in April. He’s been turning heads the past few weeks, and if a quarterback experiment is needed, Hall might be the guy.

5. Jay Ward - S, LSU

Here’s a DB that might be available in later rounds if the Saints want to add some deep depth to their defense. Ward has been a surprisingly critical element to the Tigers’ defense this year and will have a tough task against a dangerous Ole Miss offense on Saturday.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.