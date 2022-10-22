NFL Week 7 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

What happened last week!? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked completely lost against a mediocre Steelers team. It seems like no one in the NFC South wants to take over the division right now. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley kneeled at the one-yard line instead of taking a touchdown which cost us the wild card pick as well. These picks are difficult each week and the sportsbooks have really tightened as teams begin to separate themselves. The grind is on to try and pick winners and this week we are on some road dogs. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the Week 6 best bets for week 5 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 7 best bets

Season tally: 8-9-1

The Houston Texans have only lost one time against the spread this year. They are a scrappy team with emerging talent all around the field. This week, they go into Las Vegas to play a Raiders team that is sub-500 against the spread. The Raiders defense is in the bottom five of the league in points allowed. This is good news for Dameon Pierce, Brandin Cooks, and the entire Houston offense. On defense, the Texans have allowed over 20 points just once this season and that was to the elite Chargers offense. The Texans might not win in Vegas, but they can keep the game close. Take the Texans and the points.

Divisional matchups in the NFL are always closer than other games. Not sure if this is common knowledge or not. For instance, in their past four matchups, the Browns have lost by more than 6 just one time to the Ravens. Also, the Ravens offense has struggled most of the year, especially against good defenses. The Browns have been good at times this season, especially when healthy. These rivalry games in the AFC North are seemingly always hard hitting and close games. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense has to show more to scare me away from taking teams against them, especially with these many points. The Browns keep the game within six points this week.

Green Bay Packers(-4.5) at Washington Commanders

The Green Bay Packers have not been their normal selves so far this season. The NFC North is better than normal this season and the Packers offense has struggled at times. Defensively, the team still can compete with any, although they are still susceptible to the rush. That should not matter this week though. The Commanders will be rolling with Taylor Heinecke once again after the Carson Wentz injury. After losing two straight as well, the Packers will be angry, and Washington is the perfect team to get right. Beating bad teams and scoring style points is classic Packers football. The Packers are due for a dominating win, take them to win by more than five this week.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 3-3-0

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons will have to try and keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals this week. The Falcons are the only team in the league that has not lost against the spread this season, meaning they keep games close. If that is to occur again this week, then Marcus Mariota is going to have to pass the ball. DraftKings Sportsbook has Mariota’s touchdown total at just .5 on the week. This means that he will have to throw for just one touchdown this week to be above this total. The Falcons will likely be playing from behind late in the game as well, so the game script says take the OVER on the Mariota touchdown prop.

