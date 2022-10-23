CSC Staff Week 7 Picks: Saints expected to fall in the division

The New Orleans Saints might be in a midst of a losing streak, but hopefully the staff here at Canal Street Chronicles can at least find a silver lining in their picks for Week 7 of the NFL season.

This week has a few games where blowouts are expected across the NFL. After the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers are currently +13 underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons are +6 underdogs on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the odds-makers - and the staff here at CSC - is correct about these picks, the Saints will be two games out of first place in the division.

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight! Let’s hope the staff here is wrong.

Check out the odds for tomorrow’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.