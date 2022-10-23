DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 7

Last week’s selections:

Daniel Jones: 14.52

Devin Singletary: 14.70

Tyler Boyd: 12.60

Zach Ertz: 14.00

Buccaneers DST: 3

The Buccaneers putting up a stinker against the lowly Steelers last week hurt this lineup. Also, we were one week early on the Trevor Lawrence breakout. This lineup still creeped pretty close to the halfway point for placing in tournaments though, which is around 150. The purpose of these lineups is to use economical players to get as close as possible and letting players finish their lineups with superstar players. The scores have been pretty close to that recently, but let’s have a great week. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 7 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 7 of the NFL regular season

Marcus Mariota($5,500) has scored 16 or more fantasy points in every game but one so far this season. His production is anchored by the fact that he rushes the ball. So far this season, he is averaging nearly 35 yards per game on the ground. Playing the dangerous Cincinnati Bengals this week, Mariota and the Falcons offense could find themselves needing to try and keep up. This is good news for Mariota’s production chances. He should have to drop back and pass or scramble often in this week’s game. The cost and upside is too good to pass up in week 7.

Welcome back to fantasy relevance Kenyan Drake. Drake($5,100) saw touches behind JK Dobbins last week but still outproduced Dobbins. On just 10 carries, Drake had 119 yards. News also broke that Dobbins has to undergo a knee procedure, putting him out of action for a minimum of four weeks. Drake will be part of a committee in the Ravens backfield, but he is in shape and primed to lead this offense now. With Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews getting the attention of defenses, Drake should see plenty of lanes through defenses. Of course, the Ravens could choose to go back to a true committee, but Drake surely has earned first crack at being the top guy in week 7.

At this point in the season, player data is starting to grow. That is good news for our selection at wide receiver this week in the Indianapolis Colts Alec Pierce. Pierce($4,600) has gotten 22 targets in his past three weeks combined. Going against the Titans again this week, Pierce should once again be in store for a good game. The last time these two teams faced, he put up 80 yards on just six targets. Hopefully, this Colts offense has figured it out and Pierce can find the end zone once again this week.

Greg Dulcich is one of the best priced tight ends on the board this week at just $2,500. It will not take much for Dulcich to return value on this cost. Playing in his first game last week, Dulcich was targeted three times, twice in the end zone. The Broncos offense showed signs of life last week and now get a home game to continue that trend. Dulcich’s volume should grow, especially since he was on the field for 71% of the Broncos offensive plays in week 6.

Sample Lineup for Week 7:

Marcus Mariota, $5,500

Kenyan Drake, $5,100

Alec Pierce, $4,600

Greg Dulcich, $2,500

Packers DST, $3,400

The Green Bay Packers are likely going to come out angry after last week’s home loss to the New York Jets. That is bad news for the Washington Commanders offense once again relying on Taylor Heinecke to start. With the set of selections listed here, DFS players will have a whopping $28,900 to spend on their final four slots. There are just a couple of games this week with high score totals, including the Lions and Cowboys, Seahawks and Chargers, and Chiefs and 49ers. Selecting top end players from each of these games should help get those winning DFS scores. Good luck in week 7 of the NFL regular season DFS tournaments.

