Steelers vs. Dolphins: Sunday Night Football open thread

It’s an AFC matchup in Miami tonight. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
The Miami Dolphins host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in the Sunshine State. This is a matchup of AFC teams looking to get their seasons back on the right track. Can Tua get back to form, following his frightening concussions? Will Pittsburgh’s defense keep up with Miami’s speed? Let’s tune in and find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

