 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears vs. Patriots: Monday Night Football open thread

An interconference matchup in Foxboro caps Week 7 in the NFL. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Chicago Bears Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears tonight outside Boston. New England is looking to keep pace in the AFC while Chicago is looking to survive in the NFC. Can Chicago put together any sort of passing game? Will New England continue to succeed no matter who plays quarterback? Let’s tune in and find out!

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, Massachussetts

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...