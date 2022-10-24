 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 24: Saints underdogs against Raiders

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints’ No. 1 priority with weekend off is health; Dennis Allen optimistic moving forward - NOLA

Dennis Allen says that his top priority for the Saints players to get healthy.

Opening odds for Raiders vs. Saints matchup in Week 8 - DraftKings Nation

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently favored over the Saints in their upcoming Week 8 matchup.

Rashid Shaheed 53-yard TD reception | Expert Analysis - New Orleans Saints

John DeShazier breaks down Rashid Shaheed’s 53-yard touchdown from the Saints Week 7 game.

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

A look at how Chris Olave, Cameron Jordan, Wil Lutz, and others performed against the Arizona Cardinals.

Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses - Saints News Network

Following losses from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints remain in the runnig to win the NFC South.

Dennis Allen: Andy Dalton’s three INTs were ‘killers’ in Saints’ collapse vs. Cardinals - NFL

Dennis Allen speaks on Andy Dalton’s interceptions in the Saints loss.

Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players - New Orleans Saints

Other quotes from Dennis Allen regarding the Saints loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

