Fleur-de-Links, October 24: Saints underdogs against Raiders

Saints’ No. 1 priority with weekend off is health; Dennis Allen optimistic moving forward - NOLA
Dennis Allen says that his top priority for the Saints players to get healthy.
Opening odds for Raiders vs. Saints matchup in Week 8 - DraftKings Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently favored over the Saints in their upcoming Week 8 matchup.
Rashid Shaheed 53-yard TD reception | Expert Analysis - New Orleans Saints
John DeShazier breaks down Rashid Shaheed’s 53-yard touchdown from the Saints Week 7 game.
Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
A look at how Chris Olave, Cameron Jordan, Wil Lutz, and others performed against the Arizona Cardinals.
Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses - Saints News Network
Following losses from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints remain in the runnig to win the NFC South.
Dennis Allen: Andy Dalton’s three INTs were ‘killers’ in Saints’ collapse vs. Cardinals - NFL
Dennis Allen speaks on Andy Dalton’s interceptions in the Saints loss.
Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players - New Orleans Saints
Other quotes from Dennis Allen regarding the Saints loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Shaheed Speed— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 22, 2022
Fastest time by a Saint so far this season #Saints | @PanzuraNews pic.twitter.com/4ue8hNvTSq
.@Saints @T_Hill4 has partnered with the New Orleans: Youth Empowerment Project, which provides after-school activities, mentoring, youth advocacy, school supplies and more for boys in grades 6-10.https://t.co/I3JEp12kEk | #ServiceSaturday pic.twitter.com/OHTJdMLpbp— Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) October 22, 2022
Rashid Shaheed is the first player in #Saints history to score a TD on his first two career touches pic.twitter.com/PPk4jWu0nu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2022
