Fleur-de-Links, October 24: Saints underdogs against Raiders

Dennis Allen says that his top priority for the Saints players to get healthy.

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently favored over the Saints in their upcoming Week 8 matchup.

John DeShazier breaks down Rashid Shaheed’s 53-yard touchdown from the Saints Week 7 game.

A look at how Chris Olave, Cameron Jordan, Wil Lutz, and others performed against the Arizona Cardinals.

Following losses from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints remain in the runnig to win the NFC South.

Dennis Allen speaks on Andy Dalton’s interceptions in the Saints loss.

Other quotes from Dennis Allen regarding the Saints loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Shaheed Speed



Fastest time by a Saint so far this season #Saints | @PanzuraNews pic.twitter.com/4ue8hNvTSq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 22, 2022

.@Saints @T_Hill4 has partnered with the New Orleans: Youth Empowerment Project, which provides after-school activities, mentoring, youth advocacy, school supplies and more for boys in grades 6-10.https://t.co/I3JEp12kEk | #ServiceSaturday pic.twitter.com/OHTJdMLpbp — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) October 22, 2022