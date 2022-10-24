CSC Week 7 Monday Night Football pick

The Chicago Bears face the New England Patriots tonight on Monday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff has unanimously gone with New England in this matchup. Here’s how I see it:

Bears(2-4) at Patriots(3-3)

Bill Belichick’s Pats have been able to get the most out of what they have, no matter who has started at quarterback, and they will once again on Monday Night. New England wins 31-24.

Pick: Patriots

