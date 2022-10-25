 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 25: Andy Dalton nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints home underdogs in Week 8 against the Raiders, but health of players could swing things - Canal Street Chronicles

While the Saints are currently underdogs for their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the line could swing in their favor if they can have several players return from injury.

Saints undecided on starting quarterback for this week - Pro Football Talk

The Saints are currently undecided on who will start as the quarterback for upcoming Week 8 game.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: ‘At this point of the season, this isn’t where any of us expected to be’ - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis speaks with local media speaking on the current state of the Saints 2022 season.

Andy Dalton nominated as Fed Ex Air Player of the Week - yes, you read that correctly - WWLTV

Andy Dalton has been nominated as the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Tyrone Legette to appear Wednesday at Treasure Chest on 106.1 FM - Crescent City Sports

Former Saints cornerback Tyrone Legette will be at Treasure Chest Casino on Wednesday.

WATCH: Scott Rabalais talks LSU football on ‘Bayou Bets,’ plus reason to hope for Saints - NOLA

The Advocate sports columnist Scott Rabalais and Zoe Collins Rath speak on Saints 2022 season, among other Louisiana sports teams current seasons.

Photos: Saints vs Cardinals Week 7 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints

Photos from the Saints offensive performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

