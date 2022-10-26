NFL Week 7 power rankings

Previous ranking: 1

The Eagles enjoyed their bye week as the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, and now don’t face a team with a winning record for another five weeks.

Previous ranking: 2

The Bills also had a bye this week, and no one did enough to jump ahead of them at #2. The Packers come to town this week in a great matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Previous ranking: 3

The Chiefs dusted the 49ers on the road on a bounce back game from their loss last week to the Bills. They have a bye this week but will have to play the next two games without Frank Clark who was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Previous ranking: 4

The Vikings come out of their early bye week with a 2.5 game lead in the division.

Previous ranking: 5

The Giants won yet again, this time in comeback fashion over the hapless Jaguars. Daniel Jones ran for a career high 107 yards as Saquon Barkley and the Giants keep on rolling. A tough road game in Seattle awaits however, yet another test for this surprise team.

Previous ranking: 6

The Cowboys managed to put the Lions away late in Dak’s return to action. Not enough to move up but not enough to get jumped quite yet.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are right back in the thick of things after their 0-2 start

Previous ranking: 14

The Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 after an 0-2 start, as Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards. They’re now tied for first in the division but lose the tiebreaker for now by way of a loss to the Ravens, but this team looks poised to start stringing wins together as the schedule looks very easy of the next few weeks.

Previous ranking: 12

Another team rebounding from an 0-2 start, the Titans have now won 4 straight and are a game ahead in the AFC South.

Previous ranking: 11

The Jets are also riding high off a four game win streak as they stifle the Broncos without Russell Wilson. Losing Breece Hall will hurt but they took advantage of the Jaguars ineptitude by acquiring James Robinson for next to nothing. He should make an immediate impact.

Previous ranking: 8

The Ravens once again pull out a win following a loss, as they have alternated wins and losses the whole season. Now they head to Tampa Bay to play a Bucs team that is either about to fall off a cliff or start surging.

Previous ranking: 19

Tua makes his return and stops the Dolphins three game slide against the Steelers. The offense went cold in the second half but this team was elite before Tua got injured so let’s wait and see if they are able to return to that level.

Previous ranking: 21

The Seahawks have been yet another pleasant surprise. It’s hard to root against Geno Smith as he now has the Seahawks in first place in the NFC West after a win over a good Chargers team.

Previous ranking: 9

The Chargers three game win streak is halted and now they face four of their next five games on the road. This stretch will make or break this team’s season.

Previous ranking: 7

Back to back losses to the Steelers and Panthers have this team wondering if father time has finally caught up to Tom Brady. Brady hasn’t been bad this year, but the offense has only scored over 21 points once this year, and they aren’t even that injured anymore.

Previous ranking: 13

Another team that suffered a shocking loss as the Packers drop a game to the Commanders. It doesn’t get much better either as they now have to travel to Buffalo for Sunday night.

Previous ranking: 10

The biggest story for the 49ers this weekend was acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. If McCaffrey stays healthy and plays like the player he is at his best this could make this team a Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately, McCaffrey has not been able to do this in three years. Despite the new addition the 49ers were not able to put up a fight against the Chiefs at home.

Previous ranking: 16

The Patriots seem to have a mid-season QB controversy on their hands. Wonder how that worked out the last time?

Previous ranking: 15

The Patriots now have a QB controversy as Bailey Zappe has won over the fanbase despite Mac Jones leading the team to the playoffs just last season. Maybe this one will bear as much fruit as the Tom Brady-Drew Bledsoe controversy of the early 2000s?

Previous ranking: 17

The Falcons couldn’t stop Joe Burrow even if they played with 22 guys on defense this week. They remain just a tiebreaker out of first place in the NFC South thanks to the Bucs loss, and now have two of their next three against the Panthers.

Previous ranking: 18

Matt Ryan hits the bench in an odd mid-week move by the Colts. Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger takes over as they try and get Jonathan Taylor back to form again to make a push for the AFC South. This weeks loss to Tennessee makes it yet another sweep against the Titans however.

Previous ranking: 24

The Cardinals used back to back pick-6s to come out on top against the Saints on Thursday night. The NFC West is still up for grabs, and now they have DeAndre Hopkins back.

The Saints look like a mediocre football team, but somehow are still just one game back in the division

Previous ranking: 20

The Saints defensive issues are very real and any time the offense gives up 14 points of its own, it’s going to be incredibly hard to win. Andy Dalton should still be the starter for now, but unless the defense improves it may not matter who is leading the offense.

Previous ranking: 27

Justin Fields and the Bears offense had arguably their best game of the year on Monday as the Bears escape Foxborough with a win.

Previous ranking: 26

Previous ranking: 23

The Steelers didn’t fold against the Dolphins after allowing 16 points in the first half. Pittsburgh’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half but the Kenny Pickett led offense was also unable to manage any points after halftime.

Previous ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 29

The Commanders have won two straight, this time with Taylor Heinicke starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Heinicke may be the spark this team needs to get going, but they could also be headed for more of the same in the daunting NFC East.

Previous ranking: 25

The Broncos have allowed the 4th fewest points so far this season but have also scored the fewest points in the league. They have a good chance of winning against the Jaguars this week in London, but after that it doesn’t look good.

Previous ranking: 28

Previous ranking: 32

The Panthers traded away their biggest star and then promptly upset the big bad Buccaneers. We’ll see if they continue to offload talent as they start a rebuild or decide to make a run at the division considering it is still very much up for grabs, even for a 2-5 team.

Previous ranking: 30

The Lions struggle even at full strength, but when their two best players on offense in D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown are hobbled by injuries it will be hard for this team to beat anyone at all.

Previous ranking: 31

This team just can’t get out of their own way as they choke away yet another fourth quarter lead. Everything we thought about them after their 2-1 start has proven to be false. The defense is no good, Trevor Lawrence is just average, and Doug Pederson is a complete flop.

