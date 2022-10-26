Saints Reacts Survey, Week 8: Can New Orleans win the South?

The bad news? The New Orleans Saints are playing like hot garbage right now.

The good news? The rest of the NFC South is playing like lukewarm garbage so all four teams in the division are only separated by a single game.

With a 2-5 record, the New Orleans Saints are far from the juggernaut they hoped to be in the offseason. But only a game out of first place, the division is still winnable with a game left to play against each of the Saints’ divisional foes.

The Carolina Panthers beat the Saints earlier this season, but have since traded away Christian McCaffrey and benched Baker Mayfield. That Panthers team was then still good enough to beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, who are struggling more on offense than anyone other than Max Kellerman could have predicted. The Atlanta Falcons are an enigma, playing well one week and then poorly the next, but the Saints have already shown an ability to beat the Falcons come crunch time.

But the NFC South’s in-fighting is the least of the Saints’ concerns. The Buccaneers and Falcons have two of the NFL’s easiest remaining schedules, while the New Orleans Saints have one of the NFL’s toughest.

Do you think the Saints could still win the division? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

