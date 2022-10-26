Fleur-de-Links, October 26: Saints place cornerback on IR

Demario Davis speaks on the current Saints season and delivers a message of hope. (Video below)

The Saints have placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve.

The Saints have re-signed receiver Keith Kirkwood.

A look at current ticket prices for the Saints’ Week 8 game.

The Saints’ production team has been nominated for two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards in the categories of Best Sports Promotion and Best Series.

A collection of photos of Saints players interacting with kids at Ochsner’s Infusion Center for Halloween.

Bob Rose of Saints News Network names Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Tyrann Mathieu or Marcus Maye, and Jarvis Landry as the players most likely to be traded.

Demario Davis: "You want me to preach?"



Yes, Demario. The answer is always, yes. #Saints pic.twitter.com/5GI44gbhjv — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 24, 2022

Today @CamJordan94 and @PeteWerner23 visited St. Louis King of France School for a play football experience! #Saints pic.twitter.com/cPvpojZky6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 25, 2022