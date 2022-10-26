Fleur-de-Links, October 26: Saints place cornerback on IR

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints LB Demario Davis delivers a strong message about the team - Canal Street Chronicles
Demario Davis speaks on the current Saints season and delivers a message of hope. (Video below)
Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR - Saints News Network
The Saints have placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve.
Saints’ Keith Kirkwood: Re-signs with the Saints on Tuesday - CBS Sports
The Saints have re-signed receiver Keith Kirkwood.
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Saints Week 8 Matchup - Raider Maven
A look at current ticket prices for the Saints’ Week 8 game.
New Orleans Saints production team nominated for two Emmy awards - New Orleans Saints
The Saints’ production team has been nominated for two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards in the categories of Best Sports Promotion and Best Series.
Photos: Saints players visit with youth at Ochsner’s Infusion Center for Halloween fun - NOLA
A collection of photos of Saints players interacting with kids at Ochsner’s Infusion Center for Halloween.
Saints Players Most Likely to be Traded - Saints News Network
Bob Rose of Saints News Network names Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Tyrann Mathieu or Marcus Maye, and Jarvis Landry as the players most likely to be traded.
Demario Davis: "You want me to preach?"— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 24, 2022
Yes, Demario. The answer is always, yes. #Saints pic.twitter.com/5GI44gbhjv
Today @CamJordan94 and @PeteWerner23 visited St. Louis King of France School for a play football experience! #Saints pic.twitter.com/cPvpojZky6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 25, 2022
Some of the best fits of the week #Saints | @Surface pic.twitter.com/AcayQNQIl5— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 25, 2022
Loading comments...