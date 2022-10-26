 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 26: Saints place cornerback on IR

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Minnesota Vikings&nbsp;v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints LB Demario Davis delivers a strong message about the team - Canal Street Chronicles

Demario Davis speaks on the current Saints season and delivers a message of hope. (Video below)

Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR - Saints News Network

The Saints have placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve.

Saints’ Keith Kirkwood: Re-signs with the Saints on Tuesday - CBS Sports

The Saints have re-signed receiver Keith Kirkwood.

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Saints Week 8 Matchup - Raider Maven

A look at current ticket prices for the Saints’ Week 8 game.

New Orleans Saints production team nominated for two Emmy awards - New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ production team has been nominated for two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards in the categories of Best Sports Promotion and Best Series.

Photos: Saints players visit with youth at Ochsner’s Infusion Center for Halloween fun - NOLA

A collection of photos of Saints players interacting with kids at Ochsner’s Infusion Center for Halloween.

Saints Players Most Likely to be Traded - Saints News Network

Bob Rose of Saints News Network names Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Tyrann Mathieu or Marcus Maye, and Jarvis Landry as the players most likely to be traded.

