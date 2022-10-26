Andy Dalton to start vs. the Raiders, per Coach Allen

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen announced today that QB Andy Dalton will get the start against the Las Vegas Raiders. This comes after his three-interception game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night football.

It is also important to note that DA said this decision is unrelated to injuries with either QB, both are healthy enough to play. He stated the decision to start Dalton is based on how the offense has looked the past few weeks.

Since Dalton has taken over the offense, it has improved and despite numerous injuries still finding ways to score points. The run game and pass protection has looked night and day since the change at QB. Dalton will get the nod this week and moving forward unless his play also declines.

Ian Rapoport reported before the Thursday night game that the Saints were confident in Dalton's “calming influence” on the offense and the ability to limit turnovers. There is no question he has had a good influence on the offense, but he needs to continue to clean up the turnovers.

This sounds like Jameis Winston has officially been benched and his season and future in New Orleans is all but done, if Dalton continues to play well. Winston signed with the Saints a few seasons back to try and reincarnate his NFL career with Sean Payton, and it looks like the road is nearing the end.

