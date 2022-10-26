Saints, Raiders release injury report ahead of Week 8

This Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (2-5) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) in New Orleans, Louisiana this Sunday at noon.

Both teams are entering this game with just two wins each, forcing a must-win attitude going forwards. The Saints are in desperate need of the return of key playmakers including Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Adam Trautman. Each of those players was absent for last week’s loss against Arizona.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Tuesday for both New Orleans and Las Vegas. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injury Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

WR Keith Kirkwood (Ankle)

G Andreas Peat (Chest)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

CB Paulson Adebo (Knee)

Did Not Participate

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle)

WR Michael Thomas (Foot)

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

TE Adam Trautman (Ankle)

Las Vegas Raiders

Limited Participation

LB Jayon Brown (Hamstring)

QB Derek Carr (Back)

T/G Jermaine Eluemunor (Knee)

WR Mack Hollins (Heel)

RB Josh Jacobs (Foot)

WR Hunter Renfrow (Hip)

WR DJ Turner (Hamstring)

TE Darren Waller (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

S Johnathan Abram (Illness)

WR Davante Adams (Illness)

DE Tashawn Bower (Illness)

LB Divine Deablo (Back/Ankle)

DE Clelin Ferrell (Illness)

Even with the embarrassingly rough start to the season, the Saints are still in the hunt for first place in the NFC South, sitting just one game away from the top. A win against Las Vegas could hopefully put the team back on track, but it will take the re-entry of multiple injured players.

Saints WR Michael Thomas officially listed as a DNP, even though he was briefly spotted in uniform during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media. pic.twitter.com/MD5EVKRk6D — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 26, 2022

Another injury report should be released after tomorrow’s practice.

