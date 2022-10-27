“Homegating” and Halloween in New Orleans, a perfect pair

New Orleans is one of the most entertaining and fun cities in the world, especially during Halloween, but also, the city’s love for the New Orleans Saints is second-to-none. When you put the two together, you have one perfect pair.

This year, on Halloween weekend, the Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders and there are sure to be some fun-filled parties going on everywhere.

So these are just a few tips to help optimize your “homegating” experience.

Whether you like cocktails or “mocktails,” there is something for everyone. Lime sherbet punch, one of my favorite punch recipes, is always a huge hit. It has been around for years and is so simple and easy to make.

Lime Sherbet Punch Ingredients:

2 quarts of lime sherbet

2 2-liter bottles of ginger ale

1 large can of pineapple juice

1 jar of drained cherries

Add the sherbet to a large punch bowl, pour the ginger ale and pineapple juice over it, then garnish with the cherries.

As for “homegating” party foods, personally I like to keep it simple with finger foods and dips because everyone loves a good party, but no one likes to clean up. (Especially if your favorite team loses).

Finger sandwiches, taco and nacho bars are really popular favorites. They are easy to make, easy to clean up and easy on your budget. Delicious dips like homemade guacamole, salsa, and even for dessert (one of my personal favorites, as a proud Italian) a chocolate chip cannoli dip.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip Ingredients:

1 cup of ricotta cheese

8 ounces of softened cream cheese

1 1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1 tsp of vanilla

2/3 cup of mini chocolate chips

1 box of waffle cones

1 box of graham crackers

Add ricotta cheese, cream cheese and powdered sugar and mix until blended and smooth. Add the vanilla and chocolate chips, gently stirring. Cover the dip and then place in the refrigerator until chilled. Top with a few more chocolate chips, then serve with the graham crackers or waffle cones.

Grid View

Because ”homegating” has gotten to be a bigger and bigger thing every year, the options and ideas for entertaining are really limitless. Especially this time of the year, depending on the weather, your party can be inside or outside. If you are watching the game outdoors, this is another reason that I like serving finger foods because they are easily mobile to enjoy outside as well.

As for your party decor, it all just depends on your theme. Being this is Halloween weekend, that allows you to put up some spooktacular decorations and dress up in your favorite costume. Dry ice or a smoke machine is usually a must-have for Halloween parties, and hosting a costume contest always a really fun idea as well.

No matter what you do, just follow some of these easy tips and you will be sure to have a successful and fun “homegating” experience.

