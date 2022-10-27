Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens tonight in Tampa. Both teams are currently division leaders, but not all divisions are equal. Can Tampa pull out of the mess they're in? Will Lamar Jackson run all over the Bucs defense? Let’s tune in to find out!

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

