NFL Picks Week 8: A Nightmare on Girod St.

This Halloween the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders in the Caesars Superdome. Both teams are struggling under their new head coaches and are desperate to get a win. This has been a frightening team for the Saints and there aren't any quick fixes lurking around the corner to rescue this team from despair. It truly has been a nightmare scenario for the team and the fans, but hopefully a win this Sunday can wake us up before it’s too late. Lets take a look at this and all of the matchups and the lines from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook near the halfway point of the season this Halloween Sunday!

Last week I went 8-6

I told you so: Raiders over Texans!

What do I know: Falcons over Bengals?

***

WEEK 8

Thursday, October 28th - Thursday Night Football

Ravens(4-3) at Buccaneers(3-4)

Lamar Jackson will make the plays Tom Brady doesn't in this pivotal game. Baltimore wins 34-29.

Pick: Ravens

***

Sunday, October 30th - Very Early Game

Broncos(2-5) at Jaguars(2-5) - Wembley Stadium - London, England

Even overseas, Russell Wilson will continue to struggle. Jacksonville wins 22-20.

Pick: Jaguars

***

Sunday, October 30th - Early Games

Panthers(2-5) at Falcons(3-4)

Atlanta pulls out a close victory thanks to their ground game. Atlanta wins 21-20.

Pick: Falcons

***

Bears(3-4) at Cowboys(5-2)

Dallas’ defense will make things tough for Justin Fields in this one. Dallas wins 24-17.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Dolphins(4-3) at Lions(1-5)

Tua and the Miami passing attack will overwhelm the Lions in Detroit. Miami wins 26-19.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Cardinals(3-4) at Vikings(5-1)

Minnesota’s defense will have no problem decimating Kyler Murray and the Card in this blowout. Minnesota wins 35-10.

Pick: Vikings

***

Patriots(3-4) at Jets(5-2)

The Jets finally slay their boogeyman in this AFC East battle. New York wins 25-20.

Pick: Jets

***

Steelers(2-5) at Eagles(6-0)

Philadelphia easily wins this battle of Pennsylvania. Philadelphia wins 32-21.

Pick: Eagles

***

Raiders(2-4) at Saints(2-5)

The Saints will unfortunately continue to struggle on defense against a dangerous Vegas offense. They simply don't have a healthy enough secondary to make the stops that will be needed. Things just got scarier fo Saints fans this Halloween weekend. Las Vegas wins 35-24.

Pick: Raiders

***

Sunday, October 30th - Late Games

Titans(4-2) at Texans(1-4-1)

The Tennessee defense takes control of this AFC South bout. Tennessee wins 24-21.

Pick: Titans

***

Commanders(3-4) at Colts(3-3-1)

Washington continues to look good after their huge win a week ago. Washington wins 34-17.

Pick: Commanders

***

49ers(3-4) at Rams(3-3)

San Francisco gets back on track by beating their rivals once again. San Francisco wins 21-12.

Pick: 49ers

***

Giants(6-1) at Seahawks(4-3) - Game of the Week

Both teams will grind this game out on the ground, but this game will be won by the Giants’ defensive efforts pressuring Geno Smith. New York wins 24-22.

Pick: Giants

***

Sunday Night Football

Packers(3-4) at Bills(5-1)

Josh Allen will outduel Aaron Rodgers in this Sunday Night showdown. Buffalo wins 21-17.

Pick: Bills

***

Monday, October 31st - Monday Night Football

Bengals(4-3) at Browns(2-5)

Joe Burrow and company will continue to roll in this battle of Ohio on Halloween Night. Cincinnati wins 31-16.

Pick: Bengals

***

That’s how I see Week 8 playing out. Hopefully the Saints will win at home against Vegas! Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below! Happy Halloween, Who Dat Nation!