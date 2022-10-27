Super Bowl odds heading into Thursday night football

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football, the saints got a little break, and will now host Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coming off a win against the Houston Texans and both currently have two wins entering Sunday. The Saints ate hoping to return to somewhat full strength as they try to get several key starters back from injury. The Saints currently sit at a season low 26th among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +15000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams.

Andy Dalton throws to the flat and Juwan Johnson does the rest. #NOvsAZ on Prime Video

