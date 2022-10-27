 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 27: Andy Dalton named Week 8 starting quarterback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Andy Dalton to start vs. the Raiders, per Coach Allen - Canal Street Chronicles

Dennis Allen has announced that Andy Dalton will start for the Saints in their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News - The Spun

Fans on Twitter are sharing their sympathies after learning from Nick Underhill that Jameis Winston has been dealing with a foot injury. (Tweet below)

Alvin Kamara Says He Implored Saints to ‘Get Their Swag Back’ After Cardinals Loss - Bleacher Report

Alvin Kamara reportedly addresses his teammates after the team’s loss ot the Arizona Cardinals, saying that the Saints need to adjust their mentality.

Denzel Perryman: ‘It’s always a challenge’ - Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Denzel Perryman speaks on the challenge of playing in New Orleans and dealing with the crowd noise.

Saints, Raiders release injury report ahead of Week 8 - Canal Street Chronicles

On the most recent injury report, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, and Adam Trautman all did not practice, while Keith Kirkwookd, Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk, and and Paulson Adebo were all limited.

Coach McDaniels talks Saints: ‘We’re preparing for everybody on their roster’ - Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says that the team is preparing for every Saints player to be active, despite injuries.

Chris Olave Locker Room Interview - Week 8 - Saints News Network

Chris Olave speaks on the Saints offense, Andy Dalton being named the starting quarterback, and more.

