Fleur-de-Links, October 27: Andy Dalton named Week 8 starting quarterback

Dennis Allen has announced that Andy Dalton will start for the Saints in their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans on Twitter are sharing their sympathies after learning from Nick Underhill that Jameis Winston has been dealing with a foot injury. (Tweet below)

Alvin Kamara reportedly addresses his teammates after the team’s loss ot the Arizona Cardinals, saying that the Saints need to adjust their mentality.

Las Vegas Raiders Denzel Perryman speaks on the challenge of playing in New Orleans and dealing with the crowd noise.

On the most recent injury report, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, and Adam Trautman all did not practice, while Keith Kirkwookd, Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk, and and Paulson Adebo were all limited.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says that the team is preparing for every Saints player to be active, despite injuries.

Chris Olave speaks on the Saints offense, Andy Dalton being named the starting quarterback, and more.

Some background on what Jameis Winston has been dealing with: He suffered a ruptured peroneal tendon in his foot against Tampa Bay, according to multiple sources. He went back in the game.



