New name added to Saints injury report

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has been added to the team’s injury report, which already included Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore and Adam Trautman.

Only change to Saints’ injury report: TE Juwan Johnson limited. pic.twitter.com/8Rbe19ompu — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 27, 2022

After not being on the list yesterday, Johnson was added as a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

MT (foot), Landry (ankle), Lattimore (abdomen) and Trautman (ankle) still did not participate.

It isn’t looking great for these four to play this Sunday, and it’s already been reported that Lattimore won’t.

I'm told Lattimore won't play this weekend, dealing with the kidney and a rib injury. Next week vs. Ravens is in question as well. https://t.co/U0EzPcocnP — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 27, 2022

This sure isn’t a great sign for a struggling team. Head coach Dennis Allen and the team will have to continue to deploy the “next man up” mentality in the upcoming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders to try and get to 3-5 on the year.

