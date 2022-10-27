 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New name added to Saints injury report

As if the Saints weren’t shorthanded enough, now another tight end has been added to the injury list.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has been added to the team’s injury report, which already included Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore and Adam Trautman.

After not being on the list yesterday, Johnson was added as a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

MT (foot), Landry (ankle), Lattimore (abdomen) and Trautman (ankle) still did not participate.

It isn’t looking great for these four to play this Sunday, and it’s already been reported that Lattimore won’t.

This sure isn’t a great sign for a struggling team. Head coach Dennis Allen and the team will have to continue to deploy the “next man up” mentality in the upcoming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders to try and get to 3-5 on the year.

