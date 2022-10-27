CSC ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick, Week 8: Ravens to give Saints an assist

The New Orleans Saints’ divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) host former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. All eyes across the NFC South will be watching tonight’s game to see if Tom Brady can turn things around with what was thought to be a Super Bowl-contending squad. If the Buccaneers lose tonight’s game, it is one step closing to having all four teams in the division with identical 3-5 records. Here’s how I see it:

Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)

The Buccaneers are currently favorites at home to win this game, but I don’t think they should be. They are playing down numerous key pieces due to injury, including TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, CB Sean-Murphy Bunting, and more. I think the injuries are too much for Brady’s Bucs to overcome this week.

Pick: Ravens

***

