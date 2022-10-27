 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CSC ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick, Week 8: Ravens to give Saints an assist

Hopefully the Ravens can do the Saints some favors.

By AlecSalas
/ new
Mike Preston: Ravens need to show they can pull away from the pack, starting this week at Chargers Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints’ divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) host former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. All eyes across the NFC South will be watching tonight’s game to see if Tom Brady can turn things around with what was thought to be a Super Bowl-contending squad. If the Buccaneers lose tonight’s game, it is one step closing to having all four teams in the division with identical 3-5 records. Here’s how I see it:

Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)

The Buccaneers are currently favorites at home to win this game, but I don’t think they should be. They are playing down numerous key pieces due to injury, including TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, CB Sean-Murphy Bunting, and more. I think the injuries are too much for Brady’s Bucs to overcome this week.

Pick: Ravens

***

Head over to visit our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook to see how they view tonight’s matchup as well! Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...