Canal Street Chronicles: Week 8 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 8 and the Saints have fallen to 2-5 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on TNF. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Caesars Superdome.
Tina:
- AK rushes for 100+ yards and finally gets a TD
- Defense holds Josh Jacobs to under 100 yards.
- Saints Win
Hayden:
- Davante Adams 3 TDs
- Alvin Kamara 150+ total yards
Chris:
- Jameis Winston throws a TD pass
- Alvin Kamara scores his first TD of the season
- Saints win
Carson:
- Jameis Winston throws three touchdown passes
- Both teams will score at least 24 points
- Saints will win the game after trailing at halftime
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNOLAGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod
Loading comments...