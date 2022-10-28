Five questions before Week 7 vs. the Raiders

The New Orleans Saints' season is falling apart and needs nothing more but a win on Sunday to keep their season hopes alive. The NFC South is somehow still up for grabs and the Saints are in a slump. With a win on Sunday, it could help get their season get back on track. But what are the biggest questions heading into week seven?

Future at QB?

The way the Saints have looked on offense with Andy Dalton has been night and day. Dennis Allen announced Dalton would start even with a healthy Winston, you can expect Dalton to keep starting unless the good play stops are the turnovers continue.

Saints getting healthier?

Not really, the Saints are looking to return Andrus Peat and Paulson Adebo, but they are still awaiting returns from Mike Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and Jarvis Landry, among others. They also placed Bradley Roby on IR so the hits keep coming. Jameis Winston is getting close to full health but that is about it.

Do the Saints make a move at the trade deadline?

The Saints could and should be buyers and sellers at the deadline. Marquez Callaway is a name that has drawn interest around the league and Bradley Roby was as well, but he is on IR now. If the right deal comes to sell a player they should, but they won't be actively selling certain players.

There also are certain veteran players the Saints could acquire for cheap and try to improve their roster.

Can the Saints slow down the Raiders' run attack?

We haven't seen the Saints' defense really shut down an offense since Week two vs. Tampa Bay. Injuries in the secondary and poor play have taken over the Saints' defense which has struggled immensely over this 3-5 game stretch. The Saints' defense will have their hands full with a hot Josh Jacobs and one of the league's best in Davante Adams.

Is Dennis Allen on the hot seat?

The seat is getting warmer but it's not hot. With the cards that DA has been dealt, it is unfair to fire him at this point. The reason is seat is warm is because of his defense. The defense was virtually unchanged, minus the change in the safeties but the play on every level and position group have been poor. Marshon Lattimore and Pete Werner have been the Saints’ top performers. The Saints can turn their reason around, but it needs to start with their defense being dominate again.

