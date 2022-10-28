Fleur-de-Links, October 28: Alvin Kamara speaks on Andy Dalton starting for Week 8

The only changes to the Saints injury report was the addition of Juwan Johnson as limited and Calvin Throckmorton, Jameis Winston, and Payton Turner fully participating.

Andy Dalton speaks on being named the starting quarterback for the Saints in Week 8.

Alvin Kamara speaks highly of Andy Dalton following the decision for Andy Dalton to start.

Rumors indicate that Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has the flu, but he is optimistic that he will play against the Saints.

According to BetMGM, the Raiders are currently only 1-point favorites for the upcoming Week 8 game.

Dennis Allen has named the Raiders’ running game as the number 1 issue that the Saints will have to deal with agains the Raiders.

The Saints are currently listed as 26th most-likely to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings.

DA says the decision to go with Andy Dalton is a an “offensive decision.” Says they’re going to continue what they’re doing with Dalton.



DA says that Jameis Winston is healthy. This is about performance — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 26, 2022

Chris Olave through 6 games:



• 56 targets (leads all rookies)

• 32 receptions (leads all rookies)

• 495 yards (leads all rookies)

• 19 first downs (leads all rookie WR’s)

• 2 TD



The Saints rookie WR has been playing on another LEVEL pic.twitter.com/NOEPsha3JB — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 26, 2022