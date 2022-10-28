Fleur-de-Links, October 28: Alvin Kamara speaks on Andy Dalton starting for Week 8

New Orleans Saints News:
New name added to Saints injury report - Canal Street Chronicles
The only changes to the Saints injury report was the addition of Juwan Johnson as limited and Calvin Throckmorton, Jameis Winston, and Payton Turner fully participating.
No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward - New Orleans Saints
Andy Dalton speaks on being named the starting quarterback for the Saints in Week 8.
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision - The Spun
Alvin Kamara speaks highly of Andy Dalton following the decision for Andy Dalton to start.
Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams Dealing with Flu; ‘Optimism’ He Can Play vs. Saints - Bleacher Report
Rumors indicate that Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has the flu, but he is optimistic that he will play against the Saints.
Raiders at Saints spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 8 NFL game - The Athletic
According to BetMGM, the Raiders are currently only 1-point favorites for the upcoming Week 8 game.
Stopping Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is ‘going to be a challenge’ for the Saints defense - NOLA
Dennis Allen has named the Raiders’ running game as the number 1 issue that the Saints will have to deal with agains the Raiders.
Super Bowl odds heading into Thursday night football - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently listed as 26th most-likely to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings.
DA says the decision to go with Andy Dalton is a an “offensive decision.” Says they’re going to continue what they’re doing with Dalton.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 26, 2022
DA says that Jameis Winston is healthy. This is about performance
Chris Olave through 6 games:— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 26, 2022
• 56 targets (leads all rookies)
• 32 receptions (leads all rookies)
• 495 yards (leads all rookies)
• 19 first downs (leads all rookie WR’s)
• 2 TD
The Saints rookie WR has been playing on another LEVEL pic.twitter.com/NOEPsha3JB
Join The Parasol Club: The Saints introduce our new handcrafted Napa Valley wine collection celebrating New Orleans' culture & our team— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 27, 2022
Learn more at https://t.co/TB7qcZcrVI#Saints | @ParasolNapa pic.twitter.com/dUuhK9BfNU
Loading comments...