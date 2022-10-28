 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 28: Alvin Kamara speaks on Andy Dalton starting for Week 8

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New name added to Saints injury report - Canal Street Chronicles

The only changes to the Saints injury report was the addition of Juwan Johnson as limited and Calvin Throckmorton, Jameis Winston, and Payton Turner fully participating.

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward - New Orleans Saints

Andy Dalton speaks on being named the starting quarterback for the Saints in Week 8.

Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision - The Spun

Alvin Kamara speaks highly of Andy Dalton following the decision for Andy Dalton to start.

Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams Dealing with Flu; ‘Optimism’ He Can Play vs. Saints - Bleacher Report

Rumors indicate that Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has the flu, but he is optimistic that he will play against the Saints.

Raiders at Saints spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 8 NFL game - The Athletic

According to BetMGM, the Raiders are currently only 1-point favorites for the upcoming Week 8 game.

Stopping Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is ‘going to be a challenge’ for the Saints defense - NOLA

Dennis Allen has named the Raiders’ running game as the number 1 issue that the Saints will have to deal with agains the Raiders.

Super Bowl odds heading into Thursday night football - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently listed as 26th most-likely to win the Super Bowl according to DraftKings.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...