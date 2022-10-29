CSC Staff Picks, Week 8: Saints could be in store for a good weekend

The New Orleans Saints might be in a midst of a losing streak, but hopefully the staff here at Canal Street Chronicles can at least find a silver lining in their picks for Week 8 of the NFL season.

After the Carolina Panthers upset Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last week, they head into Week 8 as 5-point underdogs to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are .5-point underdogs at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But if the the odds-makers - and not the staff here at CSC - are correct about these picks, maybe the Panthers and Saints can both pull off upsets, leading to all four teams in the NFC South having identical 3-5 records.

Elsewhere across the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to take care of business against the Chicago Bears, and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are expected to stay undefeated against the Houston Texans.

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight! Let’s hope the staff here is wrong.

Check out the odds for tomorrow’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.