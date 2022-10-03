Rams vs. 49ers: Monday Night Football open thread

The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams tonight in the Bay Area. This rivalry continues after their heated battle in January’s NFC Championship Game. Can the Rams make it back-to-back wins over the Niners? Will San Francisco continue their regular season dominance of the Rams? Let’s tune in and find out!

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

