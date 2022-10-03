CSC Week 4 Monday Night Football Pick

The Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers tonight in the Bay Area on Monday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff picked the Rams to win 3-1. Here’s how I see it:

Rams(2-1) at 49ers(1-2)

Back in January, San Francisco got themselves into the playoffs by beating the Rams, which has frankly become a bi-annual tradition in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay era. Later that same January, San Francisco was one quarter away from another trip to the Super Bowl, but the Rams somehow found a way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Now, Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have the chance to re-establish their dominance over Sean McVay’s Rams, and they will do just that with a win here, thanks to what has always worked for them, stout defense and a dynamic rushing attack. San Francisco wins 24-17.

Pick: 49ers

***

Check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!