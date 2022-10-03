The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ loss in London

The Good: Offensive consistency

The offense under Andy Dalton was able to move the ball consistently this week as they kept the game close throughout but were unable to score a touchdown on their final drive that would have iced the game. A missed P.I. call on a pass intended for Chris Olave all but ended the Saints drive, but Wil Lutz was able to knock through a 60-yard field goal that tied the game. The offense only turned it over once and Dalton was able to put drives together despite missing Kamara, Ingram, Thomas, and Peat. I hate to give up on Jameis so soon, but perhaps Dalton’s style of play is better catered to this offense this year. Next week should be a good indication if they are able to get healthy.

The Bad: Injuries

The New Orleans Saints are already missing multiple key starters on offense and defense, and it is only Week 4. Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, their two best players on offense were out this week, as was Andrus Peat. Mark Ingram was lost briefly during the game, and safety Marcus Maye also did not play. The Saints obviously missed these players on Sunday, but Maye’s absence may have hurt the worst. As good as Marshon Lattimore is, Justin Jefferson is going to get open in one-on-one coverage quite often, and the absence of Maye was felt as the Vikings were able to move the ball easily through the air. The Saints are going to have to get and stay healthy if there is any chance at resurrecting this season.

The Ugly: The Refs... again

Once again, our old pals the refs seem to insert themselves into the game at the worst possible time. A horrible call on a hands to the face in which Tyrann Mathieu didn’t even touch the receiver's face, and a P.I. called on Lattimore on a play in which he was dragged down by his facemask helped set up the Vikings game winning touchdown. I hate to complain about the refs so much, but these legit were penalties that should not have even been called that kept a game winning drive alive for the Vikings, so we should be talking about it.

This was called illegal hands to the face on @Mathieu_Era ?pic.twitter.com/rRlCmEAtI3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2022

Lattimore got the flag here pic.twitter.com/7xg6pDwWHK — Joe Horns Cell Phone  (@JoeHornsPhone) October 2, 2022

