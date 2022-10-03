Fleur-de-Links, October 3: Saints lose close game in London

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints fall to Vikings 25-28 as penalties prove too much to overcome - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints fall to 1-3 in London against the Minnesota Vikings.
Saints’ Wil Lutz misses game-tying field goal by inches, ball hits post twice - FOX News
Wil Lutz missed a field goal that would have tied the Saints with the Vikings.
New Orleans Saints rule out QB Jameis Winston, will start Andy Dalton for London game - ESPN
Andy Dalton started over Jameis Winston in Week 4 due to Winston being ruled out.
Questionable officiating continues to haunt Saints vs. Vikings - Yardbreaker
Questionable penalty calls semed to help the Vikings in their victory.
Alvin Kamara joins Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas with final Saints update for Vikings game - Clutch Points
In addition to Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas were both ruled out for Week 4.
Postgame quotes: Coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Wil Lutz, Tyrann Mathieu, Latavius Murray - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Wil Lutz, Tyrann Mathieu, and Latavius Murray speak on the Saints Week 4 loss.
Saints open as home favorites against Seahawks despite three-game losing streak - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently 5 point favorites at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dennis Allen's opening postgame statement #Saints | #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/0pJaoZhK9s— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022
Saints sign QB Jake Luton, TE J.P. Holtz, & RB Latavius Murray to the active roster.#Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/H90e7E1u5V— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 1, 2022
#Saints fans are just different. This is in London, not a club in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/RBrSLbgqVu— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 1, 2022
Loading comments...