Fleur-de-Links, October 3: Saints lose close game in London

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints fall to Vikings 25-28 as penalties prove too much to overcome - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints fall to 1-3 in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Saints’ Wil Lutz misses game-tying field goal by inches, ball hits post twice - FOX News

Wil Lutz missed a field goal that would have tied the Saints with the Vikings.

New Orleans Saints rule out QB Jameis Winston, will start Andy Dalton for London game - ESPN

Andy Dalton started over Jameis Winston in Week 4 due to Winston being ruled out.

Questionable officiating continues to haunt Saints vs. Vikings - Yardbreaker

Questionable penalty calls semed to help the Vikings in their victory.

Alvin Kamara joins Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas with final Saints update for Vikings game - Clutch Points

In addition to Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas were both ruled out for Week 4.

Postgame quotes: Coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Wil Lutz, Tyrann Mathieu, Latavius Murray - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Wil Lutz, Tyrann Mathieu, and Latavius Murray speak on the Saints Week 4 loss.

Saints open as home favorites against Seahawks despite three-game losing streak - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently 5 point favorites at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

