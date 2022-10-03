Fleur-de-Links, October 3: Saints lose close game in London

The Saints fall to 1-3 in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wil Lutz missed a field goal that would have tied the Saints with the Vikings.

Andy Dalton started over Jameis Winston in Week 4 due to Winston being ruled out.

Questionable penalty calls semed to help the Vikings in their victory.

In addition to Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas were both ruled out for Week 4.

Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Wil Lutz, Tyrann Mathieu, and Latavius Murray speak on the Saints Week 4 loss.

The Saints are currently 5 point favorites at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Saints sign QB Jake Luton, TE J.P. Holtz, & RB Latavius Murray to the active roster.