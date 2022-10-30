New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

Week 8 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-5) are back home in the dome about to face the Las Vegas Raiders. (2-4) It was announced earlier in the week that Andy Dalton would remain the starting quarterback over Jameis Winston, who is active today. The Saints are again without WR’s Mike Thomas and Jarvis Landry as well as CB Marshon Lattimore,

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

WR Michael Thomas

WR Jarvis Landry

QB Marshon Lattimore

TE Adam Trautman

DE Curtis Granderson

OL Wyatt Davis

Las Vegas Raiders:

TE Darren Waller

OT Jackson Barton

RB Brittain Brown

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

LB Jayon Brown

