New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

Week 8 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-5) are back home in the dome about to face the Las Vegas Raiders. (2-4) It was announced earlier in the week that Andy Dalton would remain the starting quarterback over Jameis Winston, who is active today. The Saints are again without WR’s Mike Thomas and Jarvis Landry as well as CB Marshon Lattimore,
Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- WR Michael Thomas
- WR Jarvis Landry
- QB Marshon Lattimore
- TE Adam Trautman
- DE Curtis Granderson
- OL Wyatt Davis
Las Vegas Raiders:
- TE Darren Waller
- OT Jackson Barton
- RB Brittain Brown
- DT Matthew Butler
- DE Tashawn Bower
- LB Jayon Brown
