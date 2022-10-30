Packers vs. Bills: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers tonight in upstate New York. This is a matchup of teams expected to be Super Bowl contenders this year. Can Aaron Rodgers carry the Pack against the dominant Bills? Will Josh Allen prove he’s surpassed Rodgers this year? Let’s tune in and find out!

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

