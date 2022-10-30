Saints vs. Raiders: Week 8 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at New Orleans Saints (2-5)
The Saints take on the Raiders looking to end a two-game slide. Both teams have suffered through very disappointing seasons and are desperate to pick up a win today. Even though the Saints have one of the worst records in the NFC today, they play in the worst division in the conference. Because of this, the stunningly still have a shot at taking the division lead, if they could somehow find a way to win some games. That path will hopefully start today.
Kickoff:
Sunday, October 30th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on CBS
- Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 706
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 229 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Las Vegas Raiders radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +1.5; Over/Under 49.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints giving the home crowd something to celebrate for once. Who Dat!
