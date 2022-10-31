Bengals vs. Browns: Monday Night Football open thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals tonight in Cleveland. It should come as no surprise that this game falls on Halloween night with Cincy having the perfect color scheme for the holiday. Will Joe Burrow continue to haunt opposing defenses? Can the Browns conjure up a scary-good performance? Let’s tune in to find out!

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below! Happy Halloween, Who Dat Nation!

