Fleur-de-Links, October 31: Saints victorious in Week 8

The Saints won their Week 8 game, shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mark Ingram suffered a knee injury early on in the Saints’ game against the Raiders, leaving at the beginning of the first quarter of the game.

Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, and Adam Trautman were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 8 game.

The Buffalo Bills reportedly tried to offer a trade to the Saints for Alvin Kamara.

Following the Saints victory in Week 8, Alvin Kamara addressed his trade status, saying that he’s “not interested in playing anywhere else.”

Fred McAfee and Devery Henderson were inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame and Kevin Mangum received the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award.

The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs for their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Most career TDs in #Saints history:



1️⃣: Marques Colston - 72

2️⃣: Alvin Kamara - 71 pic.twitter.com/al6ebo4fsf — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022