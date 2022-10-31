Fleur-de-Links, October 31: Saints victorious in Week 8

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints shut out Raiders 24-0 in most complete game of the 2022 season - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints won their Week 8 game, shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders.
Why Saints RB Mark Ingram didn’t last very long in Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders - NOLA
Mark Ingram suffered a knee injury early on in the Saints’ game against the Raiders, leaving at the beginning of the first quarter of the game.
New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, and Adam Trautman were all inactive for the Saints’ Week 8 game.
Alvin Kamara Trade to Buffalo? Bills Tried to ‘Make a Splash’ with Offer to Saints - Bills Central
The Buffalo Bills reportedly tried to offer a trade to the Saints for Alvin Kamara.
Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders - Clutch Points
Following the Saints victory in Week 8, Alvin Kamara addressed his trade status, saying that he’s “not interested in playing anywhere else.”
Fred McAfee to enjoy more thrills with Saints Hall of Fame induction - New Orleans Saints
Fred McAfee and Devery Henderson were inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame and Kevin Mangum received the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award.
Saints home underdogs for second straight week despite shutout upset over Raiders - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently 3-point underdogs for their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
. #Saints | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/WqKD0LPyqx— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022
Most career TDs in #Saints history:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022
1️⃣: Marques Colston - 72
2️⃣: Alvin Kamara - 71 pic.twitter.com/al6ebo4fsf
For anyone wondering how Jameis Winston would take the QB1 decision, he's been bouncing around all thru warmups. As Saints went back to the locker room just now he was at the door dapping up everyone as they walked in.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 30, 2022
Say what you want about the guy. A bad teammate, he is not.
