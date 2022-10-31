CSC Week 9 Monday Night Football Pick: Bengals injuries not enough to fall upset to Browns

The Cleveland Browns host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals tonight on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are currently 3-point road favorites, so considering home teams are usually spotted three points out of the gate, that means the Bengals are viewed as roughly a touchdown better than the Browns. Can the Browns upset the high-flying Bengals? Here’s how I see it:

Bengals (4-3) at Browns (2-5)

The Bengals will be without superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase this week, but the Browns still have Jacoby Brissett at quarterback while Deshaun Watson serves the rest of his suspension. It’s the superstar quarterback play, not just the wide receiver play, that makes the difference this week.

Pick: Bengals

