3 takeaways from the Saints Week 4 loss

1. Andy Dalton should start in the near future

The offense scored the most points it had since Week 1 in Andy Dalton’s first start of the season. Dalton did not throw an interception, although he did lose a fumble, and the offense was able to move the ball consistently throughout the game. Dalton’s style of play may be more suited to this team than Jameis Winston, as Dalton is much more of a game manager. With the talent the New Orleans Saints have on defense and at the skill positions, that might be all they need. Jameis is a QB you live or die by, and the Saints cannot afford to rely on the defense to hold the opposition to 10 points while turning the ball over 2-3 times a game like they did with Winston. Dalton has proven himself capable of leading talented teams to the playoffs multiple times, and I feel he gives this Saints team a better chance than Jameis Winston does of turning the season around.

2. Time is running out

Despite the 1-3 start, the Saints are still just one game out of first place in the division, but it’s time to start making up that ground. The Buccaneers have a more favorable schedule than the Saints in the next few weeks, and New Orleans will have to keep pace if they want to be within striking distance when they meet again in Week 13.

3. If this team isn’t healthy none of this will matter

The Saints are very banged up right now, and it goes without saying that if they aren’t healthy, they won’t be able to make any kind of rebound this year. If that means sitting players Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara until they are 100%, then so be it. I’d rather have a 100% Kamara and Thomas for eight games than a hobbled Kamara and Thomas for 11. The Saints don’t have the depth to get out of this hole with a banged-up roster and getting healthy should be their top goal right now.

