Fleur-de-Links, October 4: Dennis Allen speaks on Andy Dalton’s performance

New Orleans Saints News:
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton’s status after his Saints start. Here’s what he said. - NOLA
Dennis Allen said that Andy Dalton played well, but whether he plays again or not is dependent on Jameis Winston’s status.
Tickets still available for Saints Hall of Fame induction, gala events - Crescent City Sports
The Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon and Saints Hall of Fame Gala both still have tickets available.
‘Kind of shocked’: Saints’ Wil Lutz reacts to heartbreaking double doink on 61-yard game-tying attempt vs. Vikings - Clutch Points
Wil Lutz speaks on missing the game-tying field goal against the Minnesota Vikings.
Insane angle shows how close Will Lutz’s double doink was to going in for New Orleans Saints - The Sun
A video posted by NFL Network on Twitter shows just how much Lutz missed the field goal by. (Video below)
New Orleans Saints honor St. Martin’s Episcopal School’s Frank Gendusa with HS Coach of the Week award - High School Football America
The Saints have selected the recipient of their weekly High School Coach of the Week award.
Turnover drills about to be ‘a bigger point of emphasis’ for Saints in Week 5 prep - NOLA
Dennis Allen has said that the Saints will incorporate more takeaway drills into their Week 5 practice.
Tyrann Mathieu instinctual INT | Expert Analysis- New Orleans Saints
Saints senior writer John DeShazier breaks down Tyrann Mathieu’s interception in Week 4.
It just wouldn’t be right to have a tie as the ⏰ hits :00 in London. #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/VpS7A9HEDM— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 2, 2022
"Three weeks ago, I was sitting at home, uncertain about my NFL career... It was just a blessing to be out there."— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 3, 2022
57 YDS & 1 TD on Sunday.
Welcome back, @LataviusM pic.twitter.com/FIqH99hhcX
As part of the NFL’s ‘Crucial Catch’ campaign, every Saints TD scored in October is $5,000 towards Ochsner’s fight against cancer in our community.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 3, 2022
add on $10,000 in benefitting cancer research and prevention #Saints | @OchsnerHealth pic.twitter.com/2OxUjrJC94
Loading comments...