Fleur-de-Links, October 4: Dennis Allen speaks on Andy Dalton’s performance

Dennis Allen said that Andy Dalton played well, but whether he plays again or not is dependent on Jameis Winston’s status.

The Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon and Saints Hall of Fame Gala both still have tickets available.

Wil Lutz speaks on missing the game-tying field goal against the Minnesota Vikings.

A video posted by NFL Network on Twitter shows just how much Lutz missed the field goal by. (Video below)

The Saints have selected the recipient of their weekly High School Coach of the Week award.

Dennis Allen has said that the Saints will incorporate more takeaway drills into their Week 5 practice.

Saints senior writer John DeShazier breaks down Tyrann Mathieu’s interception in Week 4.

It just wouldn’t be right to have a tie as the ⏰ hits :00 in London. #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/VpS7A9HEDM — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 2, 2022

"Three weeks ago, I was sitting at home, uncertain about my NFL career... It was just a blessing to be out there."



57 YDS & 1 TD on Sunday.



Welcome back, @LataviusM pic.twitter.com/FIqH99hhcX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 3, 2022