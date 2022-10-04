[WATCH] Don’t let the Saints ruin your week

We’ve all been there. The New Orleans Saints lose a nailbiter and it ruins the remainder of your Sunday and that carries over to the cruddiest of Mondays. But why should it? It’s Fall! It’s actually not scorching hot in the city finally. The sun still rises. The birds still chirp. The earth still spins.

Yes, the Saints losing is not fun. But it shouldn’t dictate your whole mood.

Ahhhhh who am I kidding? Of course, it does! Here is a new documentary entitled:

HOW SAINTS FANS ARE THE DAY AFTER A LOSS

Ugh. Also man, shout out to the Londoners. We definitely left an impression on them:

Someone said this how Londoners are just one week after being with Saints fans pic.twitter.com/zoukZhjLgE — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) September 29, 2022

And never forget folks: THE. REFS. SUCK.

