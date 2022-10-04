Broncos sign Latavius Murray from Saints practice squad; Saints add CB Chris Harris

After an impressive outing by Latavius Murray, the Denver Broncos signed him off the Saints' practice squad. Murray impressed with 5.2 yards per attempt and a touchdown in his first active game this season. The New Orleans Saints did everything they could to retain Murray after Sunday's impressive performance. There was nothing the Saints could do to try and protect Murray, they did offer him a contract to go onto their 53-man roster, but he smartly decided to accept the Denver Broncos deal. He will have a much more significant role in Denver who just lost their star RB Javonte Williams, for the season.

The #Broncos are signing RB Latavius Murray off the #Saints’ practice squad, per source.



With Javonte Williams out for the season, Murray now joins Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the Denver backfield. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

The Saints also had LB Eric Wilson stolen from them when the Green Bay Packers signed the camp standout. A much less significant loss but yet a hit at the Saints’ depth of linebacker. The 2nd year emergence of Pete Werner and consistent good play by DeMario Davis has made the Saints' lack of depth at LB a small issue.

The Packers have signed LB Eric Wilson off of the Saints' practice squad.



Wilson might be the first player ever to be on a team for a London game in back-to-back games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2022

The Saints also waived DB DaMarcus Fields and DB Tre Swilling from the practice squad. With the room, they brought back familiar faces DB Jordan Brown and FB Adam Prentice. Most notable they added veteran CB Chris Harris Jr to their practice squad.

The #Saints signed veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

The Saints tried to sign Chris Harris Jr. in free agency a few summers ago but he ends up with the team now. He had his best years with the Denver Broncos and has spent his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris now reunites with his former Broncos teammate Bradley Roby in New Orleans. It will be interesting to see if Harris is in the Saints game day plans moving forward.

