NFL Week 4 power rankings

The lone remaining undefeated team comes in at #1 this week after gashing what was the leagues top run defense for over 200 yards. The Eagles schedule is very easy going forward too, as four of their next seven games are against teams with a losing record.

The Bills came back from a 20-3 deficit against Baltimore for another win over a very good team. Josh Allen did not look sharp for the second week in a row, but the defense was able to shut down Lamar Jackson for three quarters which is no small task.

Despite the Chiefs losing assets in the offseason and the rest of their division adding major talent, here they are sitting at 3-1 and are clearly the best team in the AFC West. Mahomes came out on top against Brady this week, getting some modicum of revenge for the Super Bowl two years ago.

The Dolphins lost for the first time on Thursday night, but all anyone should be thinking about in Miami is the health of Tua Tagovailoa. Tua never should have been in the game and the doctor who cleared him was rightfully fired. Our old pal Teddy Bridgewater now takes over for the Dolphins in the near future.

The Packers were taken to overtime at home by a rookie fourth round draft pick in Baily Zappe. They are still a strong team, and maybe Zappe is much better than we think, but this was a near loss in what should have been a sure thing.

The Bucs fall to the Chiefs on SNF, but I am not ready to move them that far down yet. The Chiefs are a great team and they had to deal with Hurricane Ian all week, they should be fine.

The Vikings remain in first place by holding off the Saints come back attempt in London. As long as they never play in primetime again they may go 16-1.

The Bengals and their fancy uniforms knocked the Dolphins from the ranks of the unbeaten earlier in the week, and now look towards a game on Sunday night in Baltimore with first place in the division on the line.

John Harbaugh made one of the worst decisions on the season by not kicking a field goal to go up 3 on fourth and goal late in this game. This decision also overshadows the fact that they were held scoreless for the entire second half. If this loss wasn’t against such a great team the Ravens would be looking much worse.

The 49ers beat the Rams in the regular season once again. Deebo Samuel ran through the Rams defense like they were not even there on the way to a 24-9 victory.

The Rams shouldn’t be completely disregarded after their loss on Monday Night Football. They have never had success against the 49ers and are still the defending champs, but Matthew Stafford has regressed immensely so far, which should be quite worrying for LA.

The Chargers had to dig deep to beat the winless Texans in Houston, but never relinquished the lead and were able to ice the game with a 12 play 84 yard drive ending with Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown of the game. They should still compete for the playoffs, but need to get healthy quick.

It’s time to start taking Cooper Rush seriously as he improves to 4-0 as a starter. Dak can’t rush back fast enough and I hope he doesn’t come back too soon out of fear of losing his job.

The Jags couldn’t beat the rain and the Eagles at the same time, as Trevor Lawrence turns the ball over five times in his worst game of the season. I still don’t know why this team is so quick to abandon the run, as James Robinson got just one carry in the second half despite the Jags trailing by just one or two scores most of the game.

The Titans have rebounded very well from an 0-2 start and now find themselves tied for first in the division. Their next three opponents have the same amount of ties as wins, so this winning streak may very well continue for a while.

Saquon Barkley is officially back as the Giants ground game carries them to win over Chicago, despite passing for just 82 yards. We’ll see just how good they are this week as they meet the Packers in London.

Indy fails to build on their win over the Chiefs and lose a very important game to the Titans at home. The health on Jonathan Taylor is a major concern going forward as well, as without him they have no chance of competing at all.

The Browns pull a Falcons against the Falcons as they let the Falcons drive 91 yards in 67 seconds for a game winning field goal and then promptly throw a game sealing interception on their next drive. Ouch.

Russell Wilson looked much better but the defense was gashed by Josh Jacobs and gave up 32 points to a winless team who’s QB threw for 188 yards and no TDs. If this team can put a complete game together they could beat just about anyone, but so far they haven’t even come close to doing so.

The Cardinals are nothing more than an average team through this point in the season, as they haven’t had a single game yet that leaves you feeling impressed. They did as expected and beat the Panthers, but if they can’t compete against good teams they obviously won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

A 1-3 start is tough, but the schedule softens now for New England and all three of their losses have come against top 10 teams. I wouldn’t write them off just yet.

Two straight wins for the Falcons is good for them, but now they might get a heavy dose of reality as the Bucs, 49ers, and Bengals are their next three opponents, but I guess they don’t suck as much as we thought.

The Raiders finally win a game on the back of Josh Jacobs’s 144 yards and 2 TDs. If they somehow manage to beat the Chiefs on Monday night this week they won’t be completely dead like they seemed before this week.

The offense looked better with Andy Dalton under center, but the defense just couldn’t keep the talented Viking offense in check as the Saints double doinked their way to yet another loss. The Vikings are a good team, but if the Saints lose to the Seahawks this week then it might be time to push the panic button.

Kenny Pickett finally takes over, but without TJ Watt leading the defense it will still be tough sledding for this team.

Geno Smith leads the Seahawks to the highest point total scored so far this season, putting up 48 against Detroit. I feel this says more about Detroit’s defense rather than Seattle’s offense however, as the Lions defense is the worst in the NFL by far. Let’s hope they don’t have this kind of performance in New Orleans this week.

Justin Fields still hasn’t thrown for 200 yards and hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1. This was his first game of the year with double digit completions so I guess that’s improvement?

Zach Wilson returns to action and leads the Jets to a comeback win over the Steelers as the Jets are surprisingly sitting at 2-2. A real statement could be made if they beat Miami this week, but I don’t trust them to beat a good team just yet.

The Lions have both scored and allowed the most points in the league so far, both by a pretty significant margin. Sounds about right for a team that has a lot of Saints connections on the coaching staff.

The Panthers just don’t have the offense to win games consistently. The defense looks very good however, scoring a touchdown for the second straight week.

The Commanders drop their third in a row as Carson Wentz throws 2 INTs and allows the Cowboys to pull away late. This team can’t get Chase Young back fast enough.

The lone winless team in the NFL actually has the second best point differential in their division, and now face a Jacksonville team they’ve only lost to four times in the last 11 years.

