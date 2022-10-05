This might be the week to use your fantasy budget or waiver priority. Several key players are injured so the opportunity to get a quality starter has arrived. This includes a quarterback in a dangerous offense and two running backs who will likely touch the ball 10 to 15 times a game. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the NFL so fantasy players have to be ready to pivot each and every week. Get ready to spend that FAAB, these are the fantasy football waiver wire targets for week 5 of the NFL regular season.

Waiver wire targets for Week 5 of the fantasy football season

Teddy Bridgewater, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

The situation with the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa is an ongoing situation with the team, the NFL, and medical staff. A timetable for Tagovailoa is unknown at this point, but Bridgewater has already been named the starter for week 5. It is likely that Tagovailoa misses significant time though. Bridgewater has been a respectable backup in the league, but he has not had an offense or weapons like the Dolphins have in his career. Bridgewater should immediately be considered a QB2 and on rosters in superflex leagues.

Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson suffered an injury in Week 4 and was quickly placed on the Injured Reserve list. This puts him out until week 9 at the earliest. Rookie Tyler Allgeier was considered the running back in waiting already, but he now inherits the backfield. Damien Williams could return next week, so Allgeier will likely not have the backfield to himself long. The Falcons next two weeks are not great running back matchups with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers waiting. Allgeier will likely have some value but proceed with caution.

Mike Boone, Running Back, Denver Broncos

Unfortunately, this is another injury situation. Emerging superstar Javonte Williams suffered a devastating knee injury this past weekend, knocking him out of action for at least this season. This injury is similar to what JK Dobbins suffered and it has taken him well over a calendar year to recover. The Broncos will now rely on Mike Boone and Melvin Gordon. Gordon is likely already on rosters and Boone should be now. Boone was already seeing the field some before this injury since the Broncos like to keep their running backs fresh. It remains to be seen how the backfield will shake out as far as passing and rushing downs, but Boone should have immediate value.

Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs is still owned in under 50% of ESPN leagues and just 70% of yahoo leagues. Doubs has received 16 targets in the last two games and scored two touchdowns. The Packers offense has looked stale much this season, but Doubs is getting the most targets of anyone on the team. Aaron Rodgers will still prefer to be captain check-down to his dangerous duo at receiver so there might be some bust weeks for Doubs. Even with that on the table though, getting Rodgers’ number one receiver on the waiver wire should be a priority.

Josh Reynolds, Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions

Josh Reynolds is the receiver that Jared Goff has the most rapport with on the Lions. Both played together on the Rams and reunited in Detroit. Reynolds stepped up this week with injuries to both DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown, putting up 81 yards on seven receptions for a touchdown. Reynolds is likely to take a back seat to both of the aforementioned receivers once they are healthy. Until then, he will be Goff’s go-to wide receiver.

