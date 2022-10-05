Saints Reacts Survey: Who should the Saints start at quarterback?

Andy Dalton’s stat line as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints:

20 of 28 in passing, with one touchdown, zero interceptions, and a fumble.

In one game, Andy Dalton matched as many first half touchdowns against the Vikings as Jameis Winston was able to have in his three games against the Falcons, Buccaneers, and Panthers.

While Dalton didn’t light up the highlight reel and often times looked slow to get through his progressions, he also didn’t have too many bone-headed decisions or questionable throws that we’ve seen in recent weeks from Jameis Winston.

While Winston has been playing through injuries in Weeks 2 and 3, Dalton was without his top two offensive weapons in WR Michael Thomas and RB Alvin Kamara (plus his left guard Andrus Peat).

So now this begs the question: Who should the Saints start at quarterback this week against the Seattle Seahawks? Obviously the health of Winston is a giant unknown at this point, but let that play into your consideration. Should the Saints let Winston rest at least one more game? Or did you see enough of Dalton to decide that Winston’s upside makes him the better play this week? Don’t forget: there’s always Taysom Hill looming in the wings as well.

Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments.

