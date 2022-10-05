Fleur-de-Links, October 5: Saints lose Latavius Murray to Broncos

New Orleans Saints News:
Broncos sign Latavius Murray from Saints practice squad; Saints add CB Chris Harris - Canal Street Chronicles
The Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the Saints practice squad; the Saints have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris to the practice squad.
Packers sign former Vikings LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad - Packers Wire
The Green Bay Packers have signed Eric Wilson off of the Saints practice squad.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
In addition to the above-mentioned moves, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice to the practice squad, waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields, and terminated the practice squad contract of defensive back Tre Swilling.
Giants sign vet LB A.J. Klein to practice squad - New York Giants
The New York Giants have signed former Saints linebaker A.J. Klein.
Photos: Saints vs Vikings Week 4 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints
Photos of the offense from the Saints Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Saints’ stats show why the team is 1-3 after the Vikings loss. Here’s a deep dive. - NOLA
An in-depth look at the Saints 1-3 record.
Brian Baldinger on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | October 4, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.
.@CamJordan94 visited Phillis Wheatley Elementary School today pic.twitter.com/XLlvZIBsZl— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 5, 2022
Tre'Quan Smith is the speed leader for this week.#Saints | @PanzuraStorage pic.twitter.com/rwXErM7cFq— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 4, 2022
First of many TD's for @chrisolave_ #Saints | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/BlYrn2hkZv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 4, 2022
