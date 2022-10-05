 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 5: Saints lose Latavius Murray to Broncos

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Broncos sign Latavius Murray from Saints practice squad; Saints add CB Chris Harris - Canal Street Chronicles

The Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the Saints practice squad; the Saints have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris to the practice squad.

Packers sign former Vikings LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad - Packers Wire

The Green Bay Packers have signed Eric Wilson off of the Saints practice squad.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

In addition to the above-mentioned moves, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice to the practice squad, waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields, and terminated the practice squad contract of defensive back Tre Swilling.

Giants sign vet LB A.J. Klein to practice squad - New York Giants

The New York Giants have signed former Saints linebaker A.J. Klein.

Photos: Saints vs Vikings Week 4 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints

Photos of the offense from the Saints Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints’ stats show why the team is 1-3 after the Vikings loss. Here’s a deep dive. - NOLA

An in-depth look at the Saints 1-3 record.

Brian Baldinger on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | October 4, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

