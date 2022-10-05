Saints release initial injury report ahead of Week five

This Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (1-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) in New Orleans after their third straight loss.

Several key players were not present in the Saints’ heartbreaking loss against the Vikings. This included Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Marcus Maye. Wednesday’s practice gives us a good look at their progressions and probabilities towards playing this Sunday.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Friday for New Orleans. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injury Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

RB Alvin Kamara (Rib)

G Andreas Peat (Concussion)

S Marcus Maye (Rib)

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle)

TE Taysom Hill (Rib)

Did Not Participate

QB Jameis Winston (Back/Ankle)

OT Calvin Throckmorton (Ankle)

WR Michael Thomas (Foot)

DE Payton Turner (Chest)

P.J. Williams (Quad)

The Saints are in desperate need of a win as they return home to the Superdome after two straight road games. Perhaps re-incorporating Kamara and (hopefully) Thomas could prove to boost this offense back to what fans hoped for in preseason.

Alvin Kamara: I’m feeling great & ready to roll — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) October 5, 2022

Another injury report should be released after tomorrow’s practice and then once more before Sunday’s kickoff.

