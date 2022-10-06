After a tough matchup in London, the Saints secondary will look to erase Hawks’ one-two punch at receiver

Justin Jefferson gave the New Orleans Saints hell (more specifically Marshon Lattimore) on Sunday along with some dashes of Adam Thielen at times. The team will not face a duo of their caliber this week, but one that is very capable of doing some damage in the secondary.

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to New Orleans this weekend and with them comes the one-two punch of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf specifically had a slow start to the season with totaling only 135 yards in his first three games but ended up exploding this past Sunday with a whopping 149-yard day against the Lions. This explosive, hulk of a man made sure to remind the Saints defensive backs that he is still the same player that jumped on the scene as a rookie. On the opposite side of him, Tyler Lockett has quietly had a great start to this season totaling over 300 yards in the first four games. The 3-time All-Pro return specialist plays bigger and faster than his 5’10 frame. He can do a lot of damage down the field and in the slot, which should give the Saints secondary somewhat of a handful, maybe even more than Metcalf. Look for Geno Smith to continue his impressive start by hitting big throws to his two favorite targets.

As far as the Saints secondary goes, look for Marshon Lattimore to follow Metcalf in this game as he completely erased him last season, aside from a fluky 84-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. Paulson Adebo will likely stay on the outside for much of the game regardless of if Lockett lines up in the slot or not. Bradley Roby will handle those duties if and when Lockett does come inside. I would expect Geno Smith to look at him early and test Roby out a bit.

Seattle has also used their three tight ends very well with Dissley, Parkinson and Fant who have totaled five scores on the year. Something that the Saints should be aware of in the red zone as well as the short areas of the field.

The Saints secondary should be able to match up very well with this team as we say often. They have the depth and playmakers to do just that. The worst thing they can do is underestimate Geno Smith’s amazing start in which he’s completing a ridiculous 77% of his passes, almost Brees-like as Saints fans would say. This is a must win game for the Saints as they sit at 1-3 on the year. The secondary has done their job so far this season but with the offense off to a bad start, creating multiple turnovers in this one will be key.

