NFL Picks Week 5: When We Were Kings

The New Orleans Saints return stateside and come back home to host the Seattle Seahawks this week. Seattle comes into this one fresh off a Techmo Bowl type of win at Detroit while the Saints look to rebound from a brutal last-second loss against Minnesota. Now these once favored franchises look to restore some luster to their image and a win can remove some tarnish in public opinion.

These franchises used to be cornerstones of success in the NFC for over the past decade and a half. Both franchises boast seven division titles since 2006. The Saints and Seahawks were kings in their divisions and conference with their future Hall of Fame quarterbacks leading the way, but those eras have come to a close, and now we see franchises in states of flux. The immediate future may be bleak or may be bright but the winner this Sunday may be headed toward the latter, while the loser may have the former in store. Hopefully the Saints get this win.

Let’s take a look at this and every matchup in Week 5.

Last week I went 9-7

I told you so: 49ers over Rams!

What do I know: Panthers over Cardinals?

***

WEEK 5

Thursday, October 6th - Thursday Night Football

Colts(1-2-1) at Broncos(2-2)

Denver will control the game by shutting down Indy’s running game, forcing them to become one-dimensional, and forcing Matt Ryan into turnovers. Denver wins 24-14.

Pick: Broncos

***

Sunday, October 9th - Very Early Game

Giants(3-1) at Packers(3-1) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Green Bay’s defense will once-again benefit from facing backup quarterbacks for a second-straight week, allowing them to focus on shutting down Saquon Barkley, thus shutting down the Giants. The NFC North leaves London with victory, again. Green Bay wins 31-14.

Pick: Packers

***

Sunday, October 9th - Early Games

Steelers(1-3) at Bills(3-1)

Buffalo continues to solidify their place among the AFC’s elite with another win here. Buffalo wins 24-20.

Pick: Bills

***

Chargers(2-2) at Browns(2-2)

Justin Herbert against the Cleveland defense will be a great matchup, but Herbert will get the best of this one. Los Angeles wins 34-21.

Pick: Chargers

***

Texans(0-3-1) at Jaguars(2-2)

Moral victories don't count in the win/loss column, but the Jags got a big one in their close loss at undefeated Philly last week. That will give them a big boost of confidence against winless Houston at home. Jacksonville wins 34-19.

Pick: Jaguars

***

Bears(2-2) at Vikings(3-1)

Chicago’s lack of a passing attack will hurt them badly after falling into a hole they simply cannot climb out of. Justin Jefferson has another monster game in this one. Minnesota wins 31-9.

Pick: Vikings

***

Lions(1-3) at Patriots(1-3)

Detroit has proven they can put up a lot of points and yards on offense, but slowing down their opponents is where they have stumbled. They won't have that trouble against whoever starts at QB for New England this week. Detroit wins 31-20.

Pick: Lions

***

Dolphins(3-1) at Jets(2-2)

Teddy Bridgewater will do what he excels at, by managing the offense and taking what the opposing defense gives him, but he’ll do so with a multitude of weapons. The Miami defense will ultimately be the story of this game, though. Miami wins 31-17.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Falcons(2-2) at Buccaneers(2-2)

This battle for the lead in the NFC South (ugh) will come down to one simple factor, will Tom Brady play well in spite of personal distractions to carry his team to victory? This week, he will. Tampa Bay wins 38-21.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Titans(2-2) at Commanders(1-3)

Derrick Henry will unsurprisingly be the star of this one, carrying Tennessee to victory on the road. Tennessee wins 25-17.

Pick: Titans

***

Seahawks(2-2) at Saints(1-3)

The most important key to this game is Alvin Kamara. Kamara has to be ready to lead a Saints rushing attack that no longer has it’s top rusher from last Sunday. Kamara has to be ready to be the passing game’s primary safety outlet, with Michael Thomas out (again). Kamara doesn't just have to carry the ball this Sunday, he has to carry the production of the offense. While this all sounds daunting, Kamara can get this done, especially against a defense that is showing so many weaknesses.

Should Andy Dalton start again for the Saints in this one, Kamara is just what he needs, a big piece missing from last week’s tense loss. Dalton, along with the rest of this Saints offense needs to protect the ball, just simply protect the ball. This offense doesn't need to be flashy, they need to be consistent and smart. Although Seattle’s offense looked “all-world” a week ago, the Saints defense is thankfully much better than the one in Detroit. The Saints defense will give their offense, and special teams, the opportunity to win and it will be up to them so take it the rest of the way. for the first time since the first week, they will finally get a win. Saints win 24-20.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, October 9th - Late Games

49ers(2-2) at Panthers(1-3)

San Francisco has yet to hit their stride here in the first half of the season, but they will have another dominant performance to prove they are still among the NFC’s elite Super Bowl contenders. San Francisco wins 38-10.

Pick: 49ers

***

Eagles(4-0) at Cardinals(2-2)

Philly’s defense will have their best performance of the season so far, in a blistering performance in the desert. Philadelphia wins 28-14.

Pick: Eagles

***

Cowboys(3-1) at Rams(2-2) - Game of the Week

The Rams have struggled this season, especially against playoff teams from last season, but Matthew Stafford finds a way to barely survive the Dallas defense and pick up a razor-close victory in the end. Los Angeles wins 28-27.

Pick: Rams

***

Sunday Night Football

Bengals(2-2) at Ravens(2-2)

Most will expect this to be the most competitive game of Week 5, but don't be surprised when Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and company have an absolutely monster game against a defense that has not played nearly as well as the Ravens brand usually lives up to. Cincy will stun their AFC North rivals on the primetime stage in this one. Cincinnati wins 41-19.

Pick: Bengals

***

Monday, October 10th - Monday Night Football

Raiders(1-3) at Chiefs(3-1)

Surprise, surprise. It will be Patrick Mahomes that has a monster night against the Las Vegas defense in this AFC West rivalry. For the second-straight primetime game, Mahomes will solidify some early-season MVP votes. Kansas City wins 45-12.

Pick: Chiefs

***

There we go, Week 5 is shaping up to be pretty interesting. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!