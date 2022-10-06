Malcolm Roach Designated To Return From Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints front four could be getting reinforcements sooner rather than later. The 3-year veteran from Texas has been designated to return from the injured reserve list which means the Saints will have a 21-day window to officially activate Roach to the 53-man roster. Roach went on the injured reserve list right after the final 53-man roster was set and suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. Roach could return as soon as Sunday when the Saints host the Seahawks. So, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Christian Ringo have done a solid job at getting pressure and stopping the run. Now it looks like they get another contributor in Roach.

I can’t stop watching this Malcolm Roach play. That’s a 290-pound man. He chases down the RB to force a punt. #Saints pic.twitter.com/7cLja7uFDA — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 14, 2022

