Overreactions from the Saints’ 25-28 loss to the Vikings

After a valiant effort against the Minnesota Vikings the New Orleans Saints fell short in the end of what was certainly the teams most complete effort throughout this season. The offense was efficient enough and put up points and made some plays.

Still, penalties, poor coaching, and turnovers doomed the team and now the Saints fall to 1-3 on the season as they now prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s look back at some overreactions from this game in London.

This Team Won’t Make The Playoffs

This might be the overreaction of all overreactions considering one it’s still early in the season and two we saw three teams make the playoffs last year after starting 1-3, so while not making the playoffs isn’t a sure thing yet this team better figure out how to win and get back in the playoff race. Coaching has been the major problem through this team’s first five games this season, and they still have the major question at the quarterback position will we see Dalton or Winston this week? What about Michael Thomas? Can this team play disciplined football and not turn the ball over? While I still believe this roster is good enough to compete for a wild card spot a good team and good roster are two entirely different things.

Andy Dalton Should Be The Starter For The Foreseeable Future

I thought like most Saints fans, Andy Dalton showed me enough to be the guy until Jamies Winston is healthy enough to play. Dalton finished the game 20-28 with one touchdown and the one fumble before halftime and took what the Vikings defense gave him and made some nice deep throws when they were there. A more balanced attack on offense seemed to work for Dalton and Saints as going into the 4th quarter this season the Saints had only called 2 run plays and a more balanced approach will do this team better. For now, Dalton gives this team the best opportunity to win and stay alive in the NFC playoff race.

Where Is Deonte Harty?

Kinda crazy to think Harty, who was arguably this team's best and most effective receiver now is invisible on the offensive side of the ball. Not to mention nonexistent on special teams, Harty had a key fumble in the second half of the game against the Vikings and really that is the one contribution Harty has made so far on offense or on special teams. His body language and commitment have indeed been but in question during this young season. The Saints might want to consider a change at the returner position to help this offense out.

