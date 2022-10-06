Fleur-de-Links, October 6: Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas reportedly rehabbing injuries

In the first injury report of the week, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara, Andurs Peat, Marcus Maye, Jarvis Landry, and Taysom Hill were all limited, while Jameis Winston, Calvin Throckmorton, Michael Thomas, Payton Turner, and P.J. Willaims did not practice.

Alvin Kamara expects to return to the field for the Saints’ Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston missed practice repotedly due to rehabbing injuries.

With Jameis Winston out, Andy Dalton took repts at quarterback for the second week.

Malcolm Roach speaks on his return from injured reserve.

After falling to 1-3, the Saints are now ranked #24 in the power rankings.

The Saints have signed tight end J.P. Holtz to the active roster and wide receiver Kevin White and defensive back Bryce Thompson to the practice squad, while designating Malcolm Roach for return off of IR.

Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for #Saints after missing Vikings game



'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'



✍️ @JohnDeShazierhttps://t.co/0qq5osGrSz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 5, 2022