Fleur-de-Links, October 6: Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas reportedly rehabbing injuries

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints release initial injury report ahead of Week five - Canal Street Chronicles
In the first injury report of the week, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara, Andurs Peat, Marcus Maye, Jarvis Landry, and Taysom Hill were all limited, while Jameis Winston, Calvin Throckmorton, Michael Thomas, Payton Turner, and P.J. Willaims did not practice.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara (rib) expects to play against Seahawks - ESPN
Alvin Kamara expects to return to the field for the Saints’ Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both ‘rehabbing’ injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice - NOLA
Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston missed practice repotedly due to rehabbing injuries.
Andy Dalton takes reps at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston continues rehab - New Orleans Saints
With Jameis Winston out, Andy Dalton took repts at quarterback for the second week.
Malcolm Roach Talks Return from IR - Saints News Network
Malcolm Roach speaks on his return from injured reserve.
NFL Week 4 power rankings - Canal Street Chronicles
After falling to 1-3, the Saints are now ranked #24 in the power rankings.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed tight end J.P. Holtz to the active roster and wide receiver Kevin White and defensive back Bryce Thompson to the practice squad, while designating Malcolm Roach for return off of IR.
Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for #Saints after missing Vikings game— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 5, 2022
'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'
✍️ @JohnDeShazierhttps://t.co/0qq5osGrSz
Pushin’ Pete https://t.co/U8PNG7qDKc— Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) October 6, 2022
Coach Allen said Jameis Winston is still rehabbing, “he’s getting better but we want to get him healthy” #Saints— Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 5, 2022
