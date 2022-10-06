 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 6: Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas reportedly rehabbing injuries

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints release initial injury report ahead of Week five - Canal Street Chronicles

In the first injury report of the week, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara, Andurs Peat, Marcus Maye, Jarvis Landry, and Taysom Hill were all limited, while Jameis Winston, Calvin Throckmorton, Michael Thomas, Payton Turner, and P.J. Willaims did not practice.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara (rib) expects to play against Seahawks - ESPN

Alvin Kamara expects to return to the field for the Saints’ Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas both ‘rehabbing’ injuries, miss Saints Wednesday practice - NOLA

Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston missed practice repotedly due to rehabbing injuries.

Andy Dalton takes reps at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston continues rehab - New Orleans Saints

With Jameis Winston out, Andy Dalton took repts at quarterback for the second week.

Malcolm Roach Talks Return from IR - Saints News Network

Malcolm Roach speaks on his return from injured reserve.

NFL Week 4 power rankings - Canal Street Chronicles

After falling to 1-3, the Saints are now ranked #24 in the power rankings.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have signed tight end J.P. Holtz to the active roster and wide receiver Kevin White and defensive back Bryce Thompson to the practice squad, while designating Malcolm Roach for return off of IR.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...