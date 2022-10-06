Colts vs. Broncos: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC matchup in the Mile High City. Both teams come into this one with star veteran quarterbacks they picked up in the offseason to reverse their fortunes and this game can go quite a way to prove the worth of those investments. Can Matt Ryan have his best game as a Colt? Will Russell Wilson finally have his breakthrough game in Denver? Let’s tune in to find out!

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, Colorado

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

